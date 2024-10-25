FORM 2 STUDENT GANG RAPED

A Form 2 student was raped by four men who took turns to abuse her after she fled from her home in Highfield. She has had a blazing row with her mother.
H Metro reports that William Mpurura, 30, Solomon Mugodhi,
34, Lawrence Gave, 36, and Blessed Bokosha, 30, all of Highfield, were arrested
for gang raping the 14-year-old at a house in Old Highfield.
The student had sought refuge from her angry mother after
she was caught chatting with an unidentified person on her mobile phone. The
four have appeared in court and were remanded in custody by Harare magistrate
Marewanazvo Gofa.
They were advised to apply for bail at the High Court as
they are facing a third schedule offence.
The teenager was loitering and was approached by a man who
asked her why she was wandering around the neighbourhood. She told him that she
was looking for a place to sleep. The two started walking together and, along
the way, they met Mpurura who took the girl to Mugodhi and Gava’s house and
told her that she was going to share the bedroom with his sister.
Bokosha ordered the girl to remove her clothes but she
refused. Bokosha allegedly then produced a knife and threatened to kill the
girl. Bokosha took a small pipe and started beating the girl but she still
refused to remove her clothes.
Bokosha then offered the girl a drink which then caused her
to pass out. The girl woke up the next morning and found out that she was naked
and used condoms were scattered all over the house. She revealed the incident
to her aunt.
