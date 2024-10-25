FORM 2 STUDENT GANG RAPED

A Form 2 student was raped by four men who took turns to abuse her after she fled from her home in Highfield. She has had a blazing row with her mother.

H Metro reports that William Mpurura, 30, Solomon Mugodhi, 34, Lawrence Gave, 36, and Blessed Bokosha, 30, all of Highfield, were arrested for gang raping the 14-year-old at a house in Old Highfield.

The student had sought refuge from her angry mother after she was caught chatting with an unidentified person on her mobile phone. The four have appeared in court and were remanded in custody by Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.

They were advised to apply for bail at the High Court as they are facing a third schedule offence.

The teenager was loitering and was approached by a man who asked her why she was wandering around the neighbourhood. She told him that she was looking for a place to sleep. The two started walking together and, along the way, they met Mpurura who took the girl to Mugodhi and Gava’s house and told her that she was going to share the bedroom with his sister.

Bokosha ordered the girl to remove her clothes but she refused. Bokosha allegedly then produced a knife and threatened to kill the girl. Bokosha took a small pipe and started beating the girl but she still refused to remove her clothes.

Bokosha then offered the girl a drink which then caused her to pass out. The girl woke up the next morning and found out that she was naked and used condoms were scattered all over the house. She revealed the incident to her aunt.