BYO HOTELS FULLY BOOKED AS ZANU PF CONFERENCE STARTS

Major hotels and lodges in Bulawayo are now fully booked as the Zanu PF conference begins today.

The Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe vice president, Kudzai Ratisai said :“As HAZ, we are very excited to have this conference. It’s very good for Bulawayo. As far as we have checked, all our members’ properties, hotels, and lodges are fully booked and deposits paid. We no longer have rooms available now.”

Bulawayo City Council business development officer, Mr Kholisani Moyo, said the City of Kings has now become a conferencing city, which is a positive move for the economy.

“It’s a new normal for Bulawayo, we are known for being an industrial hub, but again in terms of conferencing, we are coming in big, taking a large chunk from Harare, which is known for these conferences.

“This is exciting and I hope other organisations will see Bulawayo as the ideal place to come and do these conferences because this will stimulate economic activities in the city in terms of accommodation and visits to places of interest. That’s a good thing for our Gross Domestic Product.”