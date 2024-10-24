COPS GUN DOWN ARMED ROBBER

Three suspected armed robbers pounced on a motorist before being confronted by cops leading to one of them being shot dead.

The two who survived the shootout have been dragged to court and charged with attacking a motorist and stealing his car and valuables. Paul Kurenje and Ronia Mavhiza were advised to seek bail at the High Court.

The court heard that on October 20, Kurenje, Mavhiza and her husband Khumbulani Dhlahla hired Blessing Ngorima to take them from Guzzlers Night Club in Kuwadzana 6 to Dzivarasekwa.

They paid US$3 upfront, promising to pay an additional US$2 upon arrival in Dzivarasekwa. However when they reached Takawira Street, Kurenje allegedly produced a knife, grabbed Ngorima’s neck, and told him to stop the vehicle.

Dhlahla tied Ngorima’s hands with shoelaces, while Mavhiza took control of the vehicle. The court heard that the trio severely assaulted Ngorima, stole US$50, an Itel A15 cellphone, and shoes, before speeding off towards Mvuma.

Detectives confronted the duo, leading to a shoot-out and Dhlahla’s death. Kurenje escaped but was later arrested. Mavhiza was apprehended at her residence. The vehicle was recovered.