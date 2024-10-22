skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday 22 October 2024
POACHERS KILL THREE LIONS
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
TSHABANGU HOSPITALISED IN SWITZERLAND
Sengezo Tshabangu was last week hospitalised in Switzerland after he fell ill upon arrival in the European country. Tshabangu was set to a...
MZEMBI'S TAKE ON RESHUFFLE
Ministers are not permanent deployments anywhere in the world but some abrupt changes just raise eyebrows. Presidents can reassign any...
ED KNOWS ALL PLOTS AGAINST HIM
COPS CAUGHT ON CAMERA
A shocking footage shows police officers harassing a motorist for reportedly refusing to pay a bribe. The victim repeatedly asks to be ta...
38 KIDS ARRESTED AT VUZU PARTY
Thirty eight minors were apprehended at a Vuzu party in Pumula South last Friday and cops found condoms and alcohol at the scene. Bulawayo...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment