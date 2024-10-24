70% WIN FOR FRELIMO

Mozambique’s ruling party candidate, Daniel Chapo, has been declared the winner of the country’s presidential election amid claims of rigging by the opposition.
Chapo, from the Frelimo party which has been in power for
almost half a century, secured more than 70 percent of the votes, the National
Election Commission (CNE) said on Thursday.
His main opponent, the independent candidate Venancio
Mondlane, came second with more than 20 percent, while the candidate of the
opposition party Renamo, Ossufo Momade, came third with more than five percent,
according to the CNE.
The results of the October 9 election mean the governing
Front for the Liberation of Mozambique party, or Frelimo, has extended its 49
years in power since the southern African country gained independence from
Portugal in 1975.
It then fought a bloody 15-year civil war against the rebel
group Renamo, which later developed into the main opposition party. Aljazeera
