ZIM DEPORTS CHINESE MOTHER AND SON

A Chinese businesswoman and her son have been deported from Zimbabwe. Newsday reports that Li Song and Haoxuan were first detained at the Hatfield Police Station under guard before being escorted to the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. Before his deportation, Haoxuan had filed an urgent application at the High Court seeking to block his deportation to China, but that was not to be.

In his application, he had cited the chief director of immigration and the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Affairs as respondents, accusing them of threatening to deport him without a court order. His application was, however, unsuccessful. Li and Haoxuan’s lawyer, Oliver Marwa, confirmed the deportation of his clients. Marwa said he was, however, not sure why the duo was deported.

“l am not sure but l heard that it is something to do with threats to national security," Marwa said.