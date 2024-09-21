PARI PSYCHOLOGIST SEXUALLY ABUSED US : MENTALLY-ILL PATIENTS

Newsday reports that the intern, identified as Lesley
Machokoto, allegedly lured patients to an office after hours, where he
allegedly had sexual intercourse with them. He was sacked but he successfully appealed
against that decision.
In a letter dated December 14, 2023, Parirenyatwa Group of
Hospitals wrote to the Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe alerting
the organisation of various acts of misconduct by Machokoto, which included
having sexual intercourse with patients, impersonating a medical doctor and
breaking confidentiality rules, among various other allegations.
The letter reads: “This letter serves to inform your good
office that the Department of Psychology at Parirenyatwa Psychiatric Unit has
noted with concern allegations of misconduct behaviour levelled against Mr
Leslie Machokoto, currently registered intern clinical psychologist working at
Parirenyatwa Psychiatric Unit. Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals is currently
investigating the matter as required procedurally. The allegation was made
public by attachés and interns at the same institution, as well as some
patients.”
Machokoto said: “It is new to me. I
can’t comment on that because I am an employee at the hospital. Call me after
an hour.”
