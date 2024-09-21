PARI PSYCHOLOGIST SEXUALLY ABUSED US : MENTALLY-ILL PATIENTS

A trainee clinical psychologist accused of sexually abusing mentally-ill patients is back at work at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Newsday reports that the intern, identified as Lesley Machokoto, allegedly lured patients to an office after hours, where he allegedly had sexual intercourse with them. He was sacked but he successfully appealed against that decision.

In a letter dated December 14, 2023, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals wrote to the Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe alerting the organisation of various acts of misconduct by Machokoto, which included having sexual intercourse with patients, impersonating a medical doctor and breaking confidentiality rules, among various other allegations.

The letter reads: “This letter serves to inform your good office that the Department of Psychology at Parirenyatwa Psychiatric Unit has noted with concern allegations of misconduct behaviour levelled against Mr Leslie Machokoto, currently registered intern clinical psychologist working at Parirenyatwa Psychiatric Unit. Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals is currently investigating the matter as required procedurally. The allegation was made public by attachés and interns at the same institution, as well as some patients.”

Machokoto said: “It is new to me. I can’t comment on that because I am an employee at the hospital. Call me after an hour.”