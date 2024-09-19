EX CCC ACTIVIST : I CANNOT WAIT TO GO TO ZANU PF SCHOOL OF IDEOLOGY

Former Chipinge CCC activist and businessman, Kudakwashe Freeman Chiororo who contested as an independent candidate for Parliament has joined Zanu PF and says he cannot wait to go to the Zanu PF School of Ideology.

Chiororo contested as an independent for Chipinge South Constituency seat in 2018. He said that Mnangagwa is a leader who is working for the interest of the people.

Chiororo confirmed the matter in a telephone interview. He said he officially joined ZANU PF last month after writing a letter.

He contested as an independent candidate for a National Assembly seat and supported Nelson Chamisa in the Presidential election.

Efforts to get a comment from Chipinge District Central Committee chairman, Themba Munaiwa were futile.

Chiororo, a business tycoon in Checheche who runs a detergents manufacturing company was on Saturday accepted by officials at a ZANU PF district coordinating committee meeting held at Tanganda primary in Mutema, Musikavanhu constituency.

“I joined the ruling party last month after writing a letter to notify them. It is a ZANU PF procedure to get orientation at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology after joining the party and as such, I am to go through that exercise. I did not make that decision to get a position in the party or any benefits but it was a well-considered move.

“The ruling party leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has leadership qualities which promote the interest of the people and I decided that it was better to come together with people who support development. Initiatives such as the devolution projects and upgrading in status of Checheche growth point are a clear testimony of the commitments in developing the nation. My late father was a senior ZANU PF member and I inherited his farm as proceeds of his contribution in fighting during the liberation struggle,” he said. Masvingo Mirror