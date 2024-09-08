MUKANYA : ZANU PF GRABBED MY LAND

Thomas Mapfumo has said that the ruling party grabbed land that had been allocated to him by the Harare City Council in the early 2000s.
The land, located in the affluent Borrowdale suburb, was
initially granted to Mapfumo, Oliver Mtukudzi, and George Shaya. The Standard
reports that however, Mapfumo was the only recipient who did not receive the
land, allegedly due to fears that he would use it to build a studio for
producing music critical of the government.
"I was awarded land by Harare City Council, but Zanu
PF subsequently revoked it. This land was initially allocated to me, Oliver
Mtukudzi, and George Shaya. While the latter two received their land, I was
denied mine. I was falsely accused of attempting to build a studio that would
produce music critical of the government.
“I possess the offer letters and was even requested by the
council to surrender them, which I refused to do as they serve as my evidence. The
land was located in Borrowdale, near Chinamasa's (Patrick) residence. I
personally visited the site and was shown the property.
“It was Zanu PF individuals who falsely claimed that I
would use the land to undermine the regime. A local daily newspaper even
published a story supporting this false accusation.”
Zanu PF's director of Information and Publicity, Farai
Marapira, dismissed them as baseless.
“Mapfumo (Thomas) should learn to speak logically. Zanu PF
is not in charge of the council. It’s the opposition party that is in charge of
the same council which he claims revoked his land. The opposition councillors
are always caught on the wrong side of the law in matters related to land
grabbing.
0 comments:
Post a Comment