MUKANYA : ZANU PF GRABBED MY LAND

Thomas Mapfumo has said that the ruling party grabbed land that had been allocated to him by the Harare City Council in the early 2000s.

The land, located in the affluent Borrowdale suburb, was initially granted to Mapfumo, Oliver Mtukudzi, and George Shaya. The Standard reports that however, Mapfumo was the only recipient who did not receive the land, allegedly due to fears that he would use it to build a studio for producing music critical of the government.

"I was awarded land by Harare City Council, but Zanu PF subsequently revoked it. This land was initially allocated to me, Oliver Mtukudzi, and George Shaya. While the latter two received their land, I was denied mine. I was falsely accused of attempting to build a studio that would produce music critical of the government.

“I possess the offer letters and was even requested by the council to surrender them, which I refused to do as they serve as my evidence. The land was located in Borrowdale, near Chinamasa's (Patrick) residence. I personally visited the site and was shown the property.

“It was Zanu PF individuals who falsely claimed that I would use the land to undermine the regime. A local daily newspaper even published a story supporting this false accusation.”

Zanu PF's director of Information and Publicity, Farai Marapira, dismissed them as baseless.

“Mapfumo (Thomas) should learn to speak logically. Zanu PF is not in charge of the council. It’s the opposition party that is in charge of the same council which he claims revoked his land. The opposition councillors are always caught on the wrong side of the law in matters related to land grabbing.