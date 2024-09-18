COPS HARASSING US : TIMBA'S LAWYERS

Lawyers representing Jameson Timba and 78 other Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists have filed a complaint against Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers, alleging harassment at the Harare Magistrates Court.
Since the arrest of the CCC members in June 2024, lawyers
and journalists have reported being subjected to intimidation and physical
interference by police officers while entering, exiting, and conducting press
briefings at the court.
Attorneys Webster Jiti, Jeremiah Bhamu, and Marufu
Mandevere from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) have specifically
cited instances of being pushed and shoved by anti-riot police.
“This has been happening for some time now,” Bhamu told the
court, expressing concern about the police’s behaviour.
Jiti added, “As lawyers, we have been harassed by the
police, and we no longer feel comfortable coming to court to do our work. We
want the court to address this issue because we are not criminals to be treated
like that.”
Magistrate Collet Ncube is expected to rule on the
complaint on Wednesday, addressing the lack of professionalism exhibited by the
police.
Journalists have also faced similar difficulties, being
prevented from taking pictures and videos of prisoners disembarking from prison
trucks by both police and prison guards.
The media’s ability to cover court proceedings has been
hindered under the guise of security concerns.
The state’s attempts to restrict media access are seen as a
way to prevent visual documentation of political prisoners, such as Timba and
others.
One woman among the activists has a one-year-old baby and
has been sleeping in Chikurubi Maximum Prison for the past 93 days.
Meanwhile, Magistrate Ncube is also set to deliver a ruling
on the bail application of Timba and 65 other activists tomorrow morning.
The group filed a fresh bail application based on “changed
circumstances,” arguing that the state’s previous concerns about witness
intimidation are now moot as witnesses have already testified.
The activists were initially arrested while commemorating
the Day of the African Child at Timba’s residence and were charged with
disorderly conduct.
That charge was later quashed by the court. CITE
