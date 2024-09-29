MENTALLY ILL TEACHER ALARMS PARENTS

Parents whose children go to Nyahombe Secondary School in Ward 29 of Chivi South are complaining over a mentally ill teacher who they are saying remains at the school despite his erratic behavior presumably caused by his condition.

The parents said they were afraid he could physically harm learners or community members as he is often seen roaming around when he is not in class, calling for his immediate removal from the school.

Some parents who spoke on condition of anonymity said they were in fear for their children as the teacher often lashes out at learners using explicit words, which they said could degenerate into something worse.

“He only comes to class when he pleases and when he does, he always speaks vulgar words to the learners. He barely teaches and we wonder why he is still at the school when he hardly teaches our children?” said one parent.

A fellow teacher at the school said their colleague was posing a threat even to community members as he often roams in neighboring villages, always speaking vulgar words, adding that he was once seen at a local villager’s homestead mimicking an apostolic sect church prophet.

“Our fear now is that he might get harmed in the villages where he frequents, or may end up getting violent. We also fear that with his condition, he may even rape children or women from the area,” said the teacher.

The sources added that the mental patient is allegedly being neglected by his family after accusations of him possessing charms to procure powers and wealth surfaced, with some even believing that the said charms were the ones affecting him.

Community members are said to have once organized a protest at the school to force him out, but it failed to go on following threats of being arrested.

“We wanted to go and demonstrate at the school for that teacher to be removed but we ended being advised against it, so now we are waiting for the responsible authorities to take action,” the parent said.

Chivi District School Inspector (DSI) Evershine Ndongwe said he was aware of the issue, adding that his office had done its part as his papers were now at the provincial office.

“I visited the school and saw him. He however tends to get worse when he fails to take his medication. When he religiously takes his medication, you would never suspect that he has any problems with his mental health.

“We have also processed his papers and submitted them to the Public Service Provincial Office, so we are waiting for their action because we want him taken to a mental health institution,” said Ndongwe.

He added that they tracked his family and found his ex-wife who told them that his condition worsens when he does not take his medication, and now that he was staying alone, there was no one available to remind him to do so.

“When I got to the school he was stable and since he stays alone, we tracked his family and found his daughter and ex-wife. The e-wife told us that they separated because of his illness, because he would turn violent whenever he sees her, threatening to kill her,” said Ndongwe.

Sources said the teacher had been at the school for close to 10 years and is already in his late fifties. TellZimNews