MENTALLY ILL TEACHER ALARMS PARENTS

Parents whose children go to Nyahombe Secondary School in Ward 29 of Chivi South are complaining over a mentally ill teacher who they are saying remains at the school despite his erratic behavior presumably caused by his condition.
The parents said they were afraid he could physically harm
learners or community members as he is often seen roaming around when he is not
in class, calling for his immediate removal from the school.
Some parents who spoke on condition of anonymity said they
were in fear for their children as the teacher often lashes out at learners
using explicit words, which they said could degenerate into something worse.
“He only comes to class when he pleases and when he does,
he always speaks vulgar words to the learners. He barely teaches and we wonder
why he is still at the school when he hardly teaches our children?” said one
parent.
A fellow teacher at the school said their colleague was
posing a threat even to community members as he often roams in neighboring
villages, always speaking vulgar words, adding that he was once seen at a local
villager’s homestead mimicking an apostolic sect church prophet.
“Our fear now is that he might get harmed in the villages
where he frequents, or may end up getting violent. We also fear that with his
condition, he may even rape children or women from the area,” said the teacher.
The sources added that the mental patient is allegedly
being neglected by his family after accusations of him possessing charms to
procure powers and wealth surfaced, with some even believing that the said
charms were the ones affecting him.
Community members are said to have once organized a protest
at the school to force him out, but it failed to go on following threats of
being arrested.
“We wanted to go and demonstrate at the school for that
teacher to be removed but we ended being advised against it, so now we are
waiting for the responsible authorities to take action,” the parent said.
Chivi District School Inspector (DSI) Evershine Ndongwe
said he was aware of the issue, adding that his office had done its part as his
papers were now at the provincial office.
“I visited the school and saw him. He however tends to get
worse when he fails to take his medication. When he religiously takes his
medication, you would never suspect that he has any problems with his mental
health.
“We have also processed his papers and submitted them to
the Public Service Provincial Office, so we are waiting for their action
because we want him taken to a mental health institution,” said Ndongwe.
He added that they tracked his family and found his ex-wife
who told them that his condition worsens when he does not take his medication,
and now that he was staying alone, there was no one available to remind him to
do so.
“When I got to the school he was stable and since he stays
alone, we tracked his family and found his daughter and ex-wife. The e-wife
told us that they separated because of his illness, because he would turn
violent whenever he sees her, threatening to kill her,” said Ndongwe.
Sources said the teacher had been at the school for close
to 10 years and is already in his late fifties. TellZimNews
