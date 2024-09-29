DRUG MULES FEEL THE HEAT AT OR TAMBO AIRPORT

A 21-year-old South African woman has been arrested at the busy OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg for drug trafficking, moments after she arrived from Brazil.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) on Sunday said the
woman became the eleventh drug mule to be arrested at the busy airport in a
period of two months.
The woman was arrested in a joint operation by the police
and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) customs unit.
SAPS national spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said
the drug mule was profiled and intercepted as she was arriving on a flight from
São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday morning, at around 9am.
“She was taken to a local hospital where an X-ray confirmed
that she was having foreign objects in her stomach. She has already released a
number of bullets from her body and is in police custody where police are
closely monitoring the release of further drug bullets,” said Mathe.
She said the process of releasing more packets of the drugs
from the woman’s body is still under way.
Meanwhile, national commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie
Masemola has commended the vigilance of members of SA Revenue Service and
police at the airport.
“Our men and women in blue working closely with SARS
customs and various stakeholders continue to assert the authority of the state
at all our ports of entry. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our
members and urge them to do more to squeeze the space for criminals,” said
Masemola.
“Drug traffickers are feeling the heat and there is nowhere to hide.” IOL
