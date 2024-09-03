MAN ARRESTED FOR INSULTING COP

A Chiredzi man who called a Policeman to come to him and threw vulgar words at the man of the law when he ignored him has been arrested.

Never Chiwore (32) allegedly insulted Constable Tawanda Chemutsanga using unprintable words and told him that he wore rugs (referring to the Police uniform) in order to beg for free rides on private vehicles.

Chiwore also allegedly insulted a shopkeeper, Beatrice Nyasha who had refused to sell him a plate of sadza using unprintable words.He appeared before Magistrate Diana Masiiwa facing a charge of indecent assault. He was remanded for continuation of his case. Ellina Fatini prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror



