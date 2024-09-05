LAND BARONS RENDER HOUSING WAITING LIST USELESS

The Harare housing list is now useless as land barons have wrecked havoc, the commission probing council affairs heard yesterday.

The council’s housing principal officer Edgar Dzehonye said :“We have had situations where we have people who invade council land and then council resolves to regularise those people. In that case, we will not be able to follow the housing waiting list. We will then be forced to look at who has invaded and who has had that invasion recognised.

“The people, who join co-operatives, will not be following a particular format. So you will find out that one co-operative is prioritised ahead of another co-operative, and you find some people who registered later being considered while those that registered initially will not be considered simply because their co-operative will not be ready for allocation.”

“All we have to do is to make sure we regularise, which is basically write allocation letters for those people from the lists that are being submitted through the district offices. This is what I meant here, that the role of the director of housing is to really interrogate the housing waiting list and the housing need is no longer there because the space already comes with a list attached to it.

“We then end up being just clerical officers, just populating our allocation letters with information that will be submitted.”