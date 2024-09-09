ITS NOW UP TO ED : ZANU PF ON THIRD TERM

Zanu PF national political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha told NewsDay yesterday that the move to extend President Mnangagwa’s term was part of the party’s democratic processes.

“Isn’t this is what you term democracy. If we keep quiet then you will say there is no democracy. And if others speak you question them. So here it’s the people who are talking and the President listens to the wishes of his people, ndozviripo.

“The people are very much aware of the Constitution, but they also desire the continuation of his leadership. So it’s now up to him to make the final decision. But just know that democracy doesn’t please everyone, but that’s democracy at work.”

The resolutions have, however, sparked widespread debate with political analysts saying they undermine the country’s Constitution and set a dangerous precedent for future leaders.

Earlier last week, Zanu PF apparatchiks were reported to be pushing for the mutilation of the Constitution to facilitate the extension of Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond the constitutionally-mandated five-year two-term limit which ends in 2028.