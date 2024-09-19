WOMAN WHO STOLE BABY TO IMPRESS LOVER IS JAILED

A woman who stole a seven-day-old baby with plans to deceive her boyfriend that she had given birth to their baby was given four years jail sentence by Magistrate Patience Madondo.
Prosperity Hombwani (35) of village 9, Chipimbi Mkwasine
was charged with kidnapping a seven day-old-baby.
Hombwani pleaded guilty to the charge.
Magistrate Madondo suspended 1 year on a condition that
Hombwani will not commit a similar offence within five years.
It is in the State case that, on September 2, Epiphania
Kwangwari on her way back from Chiredzi District Hospital met Hombwani standing
by the gate, they started talking and walking towards the rank.
Hombwani then asked Kwangwari to go and buy two drinks in
the shop and the latter initially refused but later agreed. When she came back
she found Hombwani and the baby gone.
After searching for 2 hours she reported the matter to
Police.
The baby was found at Hombwani’s homestead and she had
bought him milk and pampers.
Edwin Homera prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror
