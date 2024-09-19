WOMAN WHO STOLE BABY TO IMPRESS LOVER IS JAILED

A woman who stole a seven-day-old baby with plans to deceive her boyfriend that she had given birth to their baby was given four years jail sentence by Magistrate Patience Madondo.

Prosperity Hombwani (35) of village 9, Chipimbi Mkwasine was charged with kidnapping a seven day-old-baby.

Hombwani pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Madondo suspended 1 year on a condition that Hombwani will not commit a similar offence within five years.

It is in the State case that, on September 2, Epiphania Kwangwari on her way back from Chiredzi District Hospital met Hombwani standing by the gate, they started talking and walking towards the rank.

Hombwani then asked Kwangwari to go and buy two drinks in the shop and the latter initially refused but later agreed. When she came back she found Hombwani and the baby gone.

After searching for 2 hours she reported the matter to Police.

The baby was found at Hombwani’s homestead and she had bought him milk and pampers.

Edwin Homera prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror