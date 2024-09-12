COPS NIGHT EXHUMATION SHOCKS COMMUNITY

The police have exhumed the body of a man in the dead of the night, shocking the Zimunya community.

The Manica Post reports that the now late Blessing Mupeteya (41) was allegedly brutally attacked by a vendor, Linet Chawafambira (39) in Penhalonga on August 29, an incident that ultimately led to his death.

The late Mupeteya’s widow, Ms Irene Chitsiku, who was still trying to come to terms with her husband’s death, said he (Blessing) took the secret that he was bludgeoned by Chawafambira in Penhalonga for to the grave.

Mupeteya’s body was exhumed a day after his burial, after his friends in Penhalonga told his sister that he was assaulted by Chawafambira. A police report was subsequently made, leading to an exhumation order by the police.

Chawafambira appeared in court on Wednesday, facing murder charges. She appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate, Ms Anniah Ndiraya, who remanded her in custody to September 25.

She was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.