CORRUPTION AT THE HIGH COURT

The Herald reports that a Judicial Service Commission probe
has revealed that two local companies, Sales Cooperation (Private) Limited and
Samalyn Investments (Private) Limited, had a default judgment unfairly handed
down against them, resulting from alleged manipulation of court records by some
High Court officials.
According to the JSC probe report, the officials conspired
to alter court rolls, incorrectly placing the companies’ opposing papers on an
“unopposed” roll, despite the ongoing dispute over the estate.
The companies had bought the estate from a deceased person
before an aggrieved party approached the court seeking to cancel the deed of
transfer. The JSC accused the law firm, Warhurst & Matizanadzo, of
colluding with High Court officials to manipulate the documents.
A partner at the firm later denied the allegations,
expressing outrage at the JSC’s findings.
The case has been reported to the Law Society of Zimbabwe
(LSZ) and several key Judiciary offices.
In a response to a complaint filed by the companies’
representative, Darryn Williams Blumears, Ms Bianca Makwande, head of policy
and legal services at the JSC, confirmed the allegations of misconduct against
Warhurst & Matizanadzo.
“Your complaint relates to the conduct of legal
practitioners Warhurst & Matizanadzo, who corruptly and fraudulently
obtained a default judgment against Sales Cooperation (Private) Limited and
Samalyn Investments (Private) Limited by misrepresenting to the Court that the
matter was unopposed. This was with assistance of High Court civil division
registry official(s), who besides being aware that opposing papers had been
filed, proceeded to place the matter on an unopposed roll.
“A perusal of the file indicates that a court application
for reversal of cancellation of the deed of transfer was filed in the High
Court by Messrs Warhurst & Matizanadzo on 27 September 2019. Your averment
that the matter was improperly placed on the unopposed roll is correct because
the first and fifth respondents had duly filed their opposing papers,” Ms
Makwande said.
One of the High Court officials involved has left their
position, while the remaining official, interrogated by the JSC, claimed
ignorance of the matter.
The official, identified as Stone, denied the allegations
and criticised the JSC’s investigation as “procedurally unfair,” claiming it
violated her right to be heard.
