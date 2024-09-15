15 BODIES TO BE REPATRIATED TO ZIM

Fifteen Zimbabwean bodies are to be repatriated following accidents in Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Consulate in Johannesburg has confirmed.

Ten of the victims died on Tuesday when a Mzansi Express bus they were travelling in from Bulawayo overturned near Makhado town in Limpopo Province. A total of 35 people were injured.

Consul-General Mr Eria Phiri visited the scene of the accident in Mokpane on Monday and later proceeded to the hospitals to meet the injured. “The Tamuka Coaches bus was carrying 58 passengers and four crew members. It was involved in an accident 8 km before Mokopane tollgate in the Limpopo Province. Five perished on the scene of accident including the driver.”

He said 10 of the injured passengers were admitted at Mokopane Hospital where six were treated and discharged.

“Two others (one female and one male) are still admitted and of the10 patients, two requested to be transferred to a medical facility in Johannesburg close to relatives and the request was granted by hospital authorities,” said the Consul-General.

“The rest who had no injuries proceeded with the journey to Zimbabwe. Voortrekker Hospital admitted 24 and all were treated and discharged.