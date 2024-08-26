ZIMBA ELECTED MAYOR OF UK TOWN

A Zimbabwean-born politician has been elected the new mayor of a town in the UK.

Clr Mara Makunura will lead the Rushmoor Borough Council, becoming the first female black African Mayor of the town.

Makunura has been serving as the deputy mayor of Rushmoor in United Kingdom and she was elected to be the full mayor this year in May.

Councillor Makunura pledged to champion diversity and promote equal opportunity for all.

“With our local census statistics evidencing that 52 percent of our Rushmoor population is female, it is crucial that our leadership reflects the diverse demographics of our community, inspiring our youth, especially young girls, to strive for greatness without limitations,” she said.

“Together, we will shatter the glass ceiling and pave the way for a more inclusive and representative leadership that truly represents the beautiful tapestry of our community.”

Cllr Makunura started her journey at Chikonohono Primary School and later Nemakonde Secondary School in Zimbabwe.

In 1996, she got married and in 1997, she relocated to the UK to join her husband.