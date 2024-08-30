ZiG ACCEPTANCE JUMPS TO 91%, SAYS GOVERNOR

A survey shows that the acceptance rate of ZiG, has risen to 91 percent, up from 61 percent.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Dr John Mushayavanhu, said in his Mid Term Monetary Policy Statement yesterday that the currency stability had restored confidence in ZiG, with companies and individuals now keeping their money in banks with minimum concern for loss of real value.

“The ZiG currency was fully embraced by businesses and accepted by the transacting public for both transactional and savings purposes. Importantly, the results suggest that public confidence in ZiG has been improving because of the increased stability and predictability of the local currency.

“As such, the RBZ remains steadfast in ensuring that the current stability is consolidated to achieve and sustain low and stable inflation in the medium to long term.

“The stability of the exchange rate has resulted in subdued inflationary pressures in the economy as inflation expectations remain anchored.”