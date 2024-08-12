ZANU PF HAS BETRAYED OUR HEROES : OPPOSITION

Zimbabwe’s opposition parties claim that the sacrifices of the country’s heroes have been betrayed by those in power, who have shown brutality, violated human rights, engaged in rampant corruption without transparency and accountability.
Since 1980, the Zanu PF-led government has been accused of
these violations.
In commemoration of Heroes Day, ZAPU and The Patriotic
Front (TPF) said they honour the sacrifices of those who fought for Zimbabwe’s
independence and freedom but are also reminded of the harsh realities facing
the country today.
The TPF’s Youth League, known as The Young Patriots, stated
that the struggles of Zimbabwe’s heroes have been betrayed by leaders
prioritising their interests over the values of equality, justice and freedom.
“We are witnessing escalating allegations of assault,
abductions, and human rights violations in our communities, perpetuated by
systemic failures and impunity. As the youth league of TPF, we are outraged and
demand immediate action from our leaders to address these atrocities and ensure
accountability for the perpetrators,” said Dennis Kapere, Director of the Young
Patriots.
Kapere expressed solidarity with the victims and their
families and pledged to amplify their voices and stories.
He quoted past youth heroes and leaders, Joshua Nkomo and
Edison Zvobgo, emphasising the need for the youth to take control of their
destiny and fight for a better future.
Kapere called for an immediate investigation into
allegations of assault, abductions, and human rights violations, accountability
for perpetrators, protection and support for victims and their families,
reforms to address systemic failures, provide justice and equality for all.
“As the Young Patriots, we will not rest until our
communities are safe, just, and free from oppression,” Kapere added.
ZAPU Presidential Spokesperson Patron Nketha stated that as
the country observes Heroes Day, citizens should reflect on the human rights
abuses and impunity of state actors that have plagued Zimbabwe since gaining
independence.
He noted that despite a long and arduous journey from 1980
to 2024, establishing a developmental state that respects, promotes, and
defends human rights remains elusive.
“Our gallant sons and daughters who sacrificed their
precious lives in the struggle against colonialism feel insulted and betrayed
by the brutality, human rights violations, rampant corruption, lack of
transparency, and accountability exhibited by the Zanu PF-led government since
1980,” Nketha said.
Nketha argued that Zanu PF survives on the country’s wealth
and instilling fear in the general citizenry, buttressed by an “equally
captured state security apparatus.”
He accused the ruling party of thriving on its total
capture of publicly funded media to promote its draconian ideologies under the
guise of nation-building.
“We exist in a country that has a Fascist structure
inspired by the failed Hitler and Mussolini regimes of the 1930s,” Nketha
claimed.
“Violence against citizens is the only deliverable the
clueless Zanu PF regime can maintain while the economy it inherited from
colonialism crumbles.”
The ZAPU Presidential Spokesperson asserted that for the
past 44 years, Zimbabwe has “never” witnessed free, fair, and credible
elections guided by constitutionally aligned electoral processes, independent
electoral administration, or a stable political environment.
“The sham electoral charade of August 2023 could be one of
Africa’s most fraudulent elections in recent history,” Nketha concluded.
He added that “thankfully,” the SADC Election Observer
Mission, led by Dr Nevers Mumba, condemned the rigged election in the strongest
terms.
“Consequently, only three sitting presidents showed up to
watch the inauguration that gave President Mnangagwa his second stolen
mandate.”
“President Mnangagwa has not recovered from the
embarrassment of African leaders snubbing his inauguration. He is a wounded
crocodile, but the imminent SADC Summit to be hosted in Harare offers his
brutal regime a golden chance to mend its dented image.”
Nketha stated that the SADC Summit is expected to serve
only the narrow interests of Zanu PF at the expense of long-suffering
Zimbabweans.
“The rogue regime is pulling out all the stops to create a
façade of legitimacy and economic progress. In reality, it has mastered the art
of denying citizens the right to choose a government of their choice while
manipulating statistics to dispute the reality of Zimbabwe’s economic decay,”
he said.
“Zanu PF might deceive the few SADC leaders who fail to
notice the fresh paint in their newly refurbished hotel rooms, but their
ambassadors stationed in Harare can never be fooled.”
He added that the number of Zimbabwean economic refugees
spilling into the SADC region will continue to speak louder than Zanu PF’s
propaganda machine.
“Zanu PF is a patrimonial and spoils-centred hybrid
regime,” he said, lamenting that Zimbabwe’s situation is worsened by
shortcomings in regional and continental peer review mechanisms to rein in
oppressive regimes.
“Lost is the
right-to-protect principle that inspired revolutionaries like Tanzania’s
Mwalimu Julius Nyerere to depose the mindless Idi Amin regime in Uganda. Our
African revolutionary ideals have been watered down by neo-colonial and capital
interests, paving the way for nepotism and patronage.”
Nketha added that Zimbabwe needs a paradigm shift for the
2028 elections to restore the one-man-one-vote ideal for which the country’s
heroes died, stressing that a united, patriotic opposition front is needed to
challenge Zanu PF.
“To honour our
living and fallen heroes, let us unite as opposition parties to unshackle
ourselves from the rogue regime mocking our revolutionary heroes and starving
our people in a land so richly blessed by God,” he said. CITE
