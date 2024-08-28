ANOTHER BRIGADIER COLLAPSES, DIES

THE Zimbabwe National Army has announced the death of Brigadier General (Retired) Shadreck Ndabambi in Bindura this Wednesday.

In a statement, Director Army Public Relations Colonel Alphios Makotore said the demise of Brigadier General (Rtd) Ndabambi was confirmed by Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General Anselem Sanyatwe.

Brigadier General (Rtd) Ndabambi collapsed at his Glendale farm and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Bindura General Hospital.

Mourners are gathered at his farm in Glendale. ZBC