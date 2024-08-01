skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday 1 August 2024
SENEGAL PRESIDENT DECLARES ASSETS
Thursday, August 01, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
TUKU'S SON LOSES LEGAL BATTLE
Aaron Chaka who claims to be the late Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi’s son, has lost his legal battle to use his name. He had gone to the High Cou...
PERM SEC KILLED IN ACCIDENT
The Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Permanent Secretary, Mr Clive Mphambela has been killed in a road accident in Ch...
CHAMISA : I WILL GET THE JOB DONE
WOMAN RESCUED BY COPS AS EX HUBBY RAPED HER
ED THIRD TERM BID UNCONSTITUTIONAL : WAR VETS LEADER
War veterans chairperson, Ethan Mathibela, says a bid by President Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond his term is unconstitutional. He t...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment