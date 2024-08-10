UZ LECTURERS FORCED TO CLEAN UP FOR SADC

University of Zimbabwe lecturers have been forced to clean up campus premises ahead of the SADC Public Lecture to be held on Thursday next week.

Newsday reports that lecturers were yesterday assigned to do various tasks such as picking litter, cleaning up offices and other duties. Lecturers who refused to participate in the exercise were threatened with unspecified action.

According to a circular dated August 8, 2024 directed to faculty chairpersons, Faculty of Arts Dean Fainos Mangena ordered all lecturers to participate in the clean-up exercise.

“Kindly note that we have a clean-up campaign tomorrow, Friday August 9, 2024, in preparation for the Sadc public lecture to be hosted by the University of Zimbabwe on Thursday August 15, 2024,” Mangena said in the circular.

“We are all [academics and support staff] expected to assembly by 0830hrs tomorrow at the Great Hall, where we are going to be addressed before we are assigned our cleaning duties.

“There shall be an attendance register and so do not decide to absent yourself from this important exercise.”

A lecturer who attended told NewsDay Weekender: “We were cleaning windows, picking up litter, doing general cleaning, sweeping around the premises, etc.”