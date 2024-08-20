TOCKY FACES ARREST IN SA

Tocky Vibes is said to be facing arrest in South Africa after a music promoter opened a case against him.

Royce Mapaike said the two had entered into an agreement that the promoter would bankroll Tocky’s video shoots and in return the musician would then perform two shows.

“We had agreed as planned and I paid for his flights, accommodation and video shoots. In return he was supposed to offer us two shows as part of the deal. Him and his management then started ducking and diving after I spent almost R30 000. I had no option but to take the matter to the police at Brixton Police Station after they started ignoring my calls and blocking me,” said Mapaike.

Tocky had two shows this past weekend in Johannesburg. “It is very unfortunate that Tocky decided to run away but the long arm of the law will eventually catch up with him. I have all the evidence of the monies I paid him and even the footage and photos of our video shoot. His passport has now been flagged and if he decides to come to South Africa he will get arrested at any port of entry whether airport or via Beitbridge,” Mapaike told H Metro.

However, a source close to Tocky’s management dismissed Mapaike’s assertion and accused him of grandstanding.

“That guy Royce is very dishonest. He took other promoters’ money trying to cash in on Tocky. He paid just $500 and wanted to use gatetakings as part of the deal. It doesn’t work that way. Tocky is very professional and would never breach an arrangement.

“The video shoots that he is talking about he didn’t have the money and did not even pay the models that featured on those videos. Tocky himself had to pay part of the videographer’s fees,” added the source.