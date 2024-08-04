WHY NGARIVHUME WAS ARRESTED

Opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume is alleged to have been part of the gathering that saw the arrest of 78 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists in June.

Ngarivhume (46) was arrested on Friday in Mutare before being transferred to Harare for the court appearance and was jointly charged with Kelvin Gonde (45) on two counts of participating in an unlawful gathering and disorderly conduct.

Magistrate Ruth Moyo remanded Mgarivhume and Gonde in custody to August 7 for bail hearing. Their lawyers had challenged their arrest, which they said violated the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act.

Mupanda also challenged Ngarivhume’s placement on remand.

Prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu claimed that on June 16 this year, police received information that the duo and 78 CCC activists were at an unlawful gathering in Timba’s house.

Zinyandu said police went to Timba’s house and on arrival they discovered a crowd who allegedly behaved in riotous manner. The accused persons allegedly threw stones towards the police officers.

Two police officers were injured and a ZRP Mahindra vehicle was damaged.

He said the activists were later apprehended after the police used tear smoke leading to their subsequent arrest.

Zinyandu said he will lead evidence showing that Ngarivhume and Gonde were positively identified at the scene while committing the crime and there were several witnesses, who will testify against them.

The value of the damaged motor vehicle, the prosecutor, was US$250.