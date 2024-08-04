WHY NGARIVHUME WAS ARRESTED

Opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume is alleged to have been part of the gathering that saw the arrest of 78 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists in June.
Ngarivhume (46) was arrested on Friday in Mutare before
being transferred to Harare for the court appearance and was jointly charged
with Kelvin Gonde (45) on two counts of participating in an unlawful gathering
and disorderly conduct.
Magistrate Ruth Moyo remanded Mgarivhume and Gonde in custody to August 7 for bail hearing. Their
lawyers had challenged their arrest, which they said violated the Criminal
Procedure and Evidence Act.
Mupanda also challenged Ngarivhume’s placement on remand.
Prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu claimed that on June 16 this
year, police received information that the duo and 78 CCC activists were at an
unlawful gathering in Timba’s house.
Zinyandu said police went to Timba’s house and on arrival
they discovered a crowd who allegedly behaved in riotous manner. The accused
persons allegedly threw stones towards the police officers.
Two police officers were injured and a ZRP Mahindra vehicle
was damaged.
He said the activists were later apprehended after the
police used tear smoke leading to their subsequent arrest.
Zinyandu said he will lead evidence showing that Ngarivhume
and Gonde were positively identified at the scene while committing the crime
and there were several witnesses, who will testify against them.
The value of the damaged motor vehicle, the prosecutor, was
US$250.
0 comments:
Post a Comment