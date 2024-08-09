GOVT BUYS MORE CARS FOR COPS



VICE President Kembo Mohadi has declared zero tolerance to illicit drug and substance abuse, imploring the police to increase operations targeting peddlers and distribution channels.

Cde Mohadi made the call during the commissioning of service vehicles for the Zimbabwe Republic Police at Mkushi Police Academy in Harare this Friday.

The vehicles are a continuation of a programme by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to capacitate the police force and follow a similar initiative rolled out last year where the Head of State commissioned 180 vehicles.

Representing President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vice President Mohadi reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the Zimbabwe Republic Police to bolster its operations.

Vice President Mohadi noted that the capacitation programme by the government is targeted at reducing crime, citing illicit drug abuse as a major area that the police should prioritise.

“We have the challenge of drug and substance abuse that is affecting our communities. I therefore challenge the police to combat drug abuse. It is upon us all to work against fighting the scourge of drugs. Those involved in the distribution of dangerous drugs should be put behind bars,” he said.





The government also reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting law enforcement agents.

He added, “Government remains committed to continue providing necessary tools that will support the operations of the police force.”

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Honourable Kazembe Kazembe expressed gratitude for the support towards the ZRP.

“This fleet of vehicles will improve the efficiency for the police force. On behalf of the Zimbabwe Republic Police. I wish to extent gratitude for this support which comes to support and improve our operations,” he said. zbc