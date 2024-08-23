DEAD PEOPLE'S ID CARDS : ZANU PF MEMBERS STEAL FOOD AID

Some Zanu PF supporters in Ward 19 of Zaka Central are up for stealing social welfare food aid by misrepresenting that they have more kids than they actually have, with them even using deceased people’s identity cards to get aid.
Sources within Zaka Police confirmed the incident and said
the matter was now being handled by the police law and order department in
Masvingo.
Ward 19 Councilor Albert Mazvanya confirmed the incident
and said there were plenty of similar incidents in the district and his ward
but he could not help the situation as he was being sidelined as an opposition
councilor.
“I am aware of the matter and I heard that the people were
arrested then released but the matter is still ongoing. I checked with the
police and I was told that the matter was now with the CID law and order
department.
“The challenge is, I don’t have a say in the distribution
of social welfare aid. The programme is being held by ZANU PF which is using a
woman’s quota councillor to run affairs in my ward,” said Mazvanya.
He said the party chairperson Farai Rupondo and another
lady identified as Nyaradzo Chimbwari who works at Jerera Satellite Clinic are
the ones in charge of compiling lists that they submit to social welfare and
they use none existing people to get the food which they share amongst
themselves and other like-minded.
“Getrude Chakona used a dead person’s ID to get food aid
since old people get first preference. She used her deceased relative Getrude
Madekwana who died in the 1990s and would have turned 100 years this year if
she was still alive.
“She also registered her husband as a beneficiary with five
children meaning the family got two allocations at the expense of others,” said
Mazvanya
Another suspect Otilia Chisenga who has one known child is
said to have registered five children under her name and another suspect Esther
Munyeketi who stays alone and has no known child in the community also
registered five children.
Chimbwari is alleged to have registered her domestic worker
as a beneficiary despite the fact that they are from the same household.
Other sources said the matter only came to light after some
factional fights within Zanu PF in the districts that led to one exposing
others.
The matter is not only unique to Zaka as there were other
Zanu PF local leaders were arrested together with social welfare staffers for
stealing aid in Gutu. TellZimNews
0 comments:
Post a Comment