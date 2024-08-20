MIKE CHIMOMBE DENIED BAIL

Businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu’s will be tried from jail after they were denied bail in their first fraud case in which they are accused of allegedly misappropriating US$7 million from the Presidential Goats Scheme.

High Court Judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda tossed out the duo’s appeal for bail pending trial.

“After reading documents and hearing counsel, it is ordered that the State’s objection to the hearing of this appeal against denial of bail is hereby upheld. The appeal is therefore dismissed,” reads part of the judgment.

Their trial has been set for October 1.