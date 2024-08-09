JUDGE DETHRONES CHIEF

The appointment of Mr Alexio Chinongwa Nyamhute as the substantive Chief Katerere has been declared invalid by the High Court because it violated the dynasty’s succession principles and customs that require the involvement of spirit mediums.

Manica Post reports that Mr Nyamhute was appointed as Chief Katerere in 2023 following the demise of the then substantive Chief Katerere in 2017.

He took over from Mr Clepaten Chifodya, who was the acting Chief Katerere since 2018.

Mr Nyamhute’s appointment was subsequently challenged by Mr Pius Mupunwa — a village head under Chief Katerere, and a member of the Dembetembe royal house — who argued that the appointment did not follow requisite tradition and custom, ignored and infringed his lineage’s rightful claim to the throne.

Justice Muzenda said Mr Nyamhute’s appointment violated the known applicable succession principles of the Katerere Clan, and declared the office of Chief Katerere vacant.

“This court hereby declares as prayed for, Chief Katerere’s appointment, as unlawful and invalid as it violates the known applicable succession principles of the Katerere Clan. The appointment of Nyamhute as Chief Katerere, be, and is hereby set aside, and a vacancy for the post of Chief Katerere be declared, and the Minister of Local Government and Public Works should convene a fresh meeting of the Provincial Assembly of Chiefs responsible for the Katerere community at the earliest opportunity to consider and report back to him with its recommendations on the resolution of the dispute concerning the appointment of a substantive Chief Katerere,” he said.

Justice Muzenda also ordered that the recommendations should be submitted to the President so that the matter is resolved in accordance with the provisions of the Traditional Leaders Act: (Chapter 29:17).