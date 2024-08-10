10 000 UNSERVICED STANDS SOLD IN MABVUKU

Two land developers were given the greenlight by the Harare City Council to sell 10 000 unserviced stands in Mabvuku and Warren Park.

The Herald reports that the council’s audit chairperson, Councillor Blessing Duma, alleged that Shelter Zimbabwe and Pure Gold entered into contracts with the City of Harare to develop approximately 200ha to 300ha in Mabvuku, already reserved for residential use.

But instead of developing the stands, putting in the water and sewer mains and building the roads and storm-water drains, the developers sold the land as unserviced stands.

“If we calculate at US$10 000, which is the usual selling price per stand, it’s almost US$20 million that was realised,” Cllr Duma said.

“Shelter Zimbabwe and Pure Gold failed to perform, and on November 22, 2022, the audit committee, chaired by Councillor Charumbira, sought a legal opinion and referred the matter to the housing department.

“On February 8, 2023, the legal opinion offered two options: to terminate the contracts and find alternative developers or renegotiate with tighter terms. We do not give a developer land to sell as unserviced residential stands because the purpose of the developer is to develop residential stands.

“But now, the guys from the housing department, the principal allocation officer and the research officer Mr (Edgar) Dzehonye and Mr Bindura said in the agreement in 2020, they would allow them to sell unserviced stands.”