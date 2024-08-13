GOD IS THE ANSWER TO ZIM PROBLEMS, SAYS CHAMISA

Nelson Chamisa says God is the ultimate answer to Zimbabwe’s problems.

In an interview with Newsday he said :” Sadc is not the ultimate answer to the problems we are facing. God is. His eye is upon Zimbabwe and his hand will move swiftly on this beloved land.

Sadc is a platform. But Sadc is not the ultimate or the whole answer. We are the answers ourselves. We must fix our challenges and find answers to our questions.

Sadc is just a referee, but if a referee chooses not to play their role, it doesn’t mean that the players stop playing. You play, but you know that you are on your own.

It’s part of the struggle. What we are seeing is a definition of dictatorship. The everyday lived realities of the citizens are indicative and instructive of the challenges we have on a daily basis.

On the on-going arrests he said “Zimbabwe is such a jungle and being a Zimbabwean is a struggle. You struggle for everything: water, transport, roads, power outages, it’s a nightmare.

Yes, the crackdown, the arrests, the persecution is a reminder to those in office that they outstayed and overstayed their welcome.

But it’s also a reminder to all the citizens that the people who are in office are the wrong ones.