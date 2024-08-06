FAKE GOODS FLOOD THE MARKET, SAYS GOVT

The government says counterfeit goods are flooding the market. “Cabinet also noted that there is a proliferation of smuggled and counterfeit goods that are unfairly competing with local products since they are not subjected to taxation and import duty. The Government, going forward, will increase border patrols, increase the number of inspectors and implement a Whole-of-Government Approach to deal with the menace at border posts.,” says Information Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere.

He said the government will increase penalties for businesses engaging in unjust price hikes and other unfair trade practices. The move is aimed at curbing rampant price increases that have eroded consumers’ purchasing power.

Government has also set to establish a ministerial taskforce to coordinate the identification of idle and abandoned industrial spaces.

“Cabinet noted that there is significant amount of idle unutilized and abandoned industrial space in the form of empty shells, rail infrastructure, and other properties that belong to Private and Public entities which have been abandoned by their owners. An Inter-Ministerial Taskforce will be established to focus on coordinating the identification of idle and abandoned industrial infrastructure spaces.”

Cabinet also received an update on preparation for the Heroes Day commemorations and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrations

Other issues discussed in this Tuesday‘s cabinet include a report on the official visit to Iran for the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, as well as Vice President (Rtd) General Dr Constantino Chiwenga’s visit to Nicaragua for the 45th Sandinista popular revolution celebrations.