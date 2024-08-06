CHAMISA CALLS FOR UNTIY ACROSS POLITICAL DIVIDE

Following the discredited, illegal and disputed 2023 General Elections, Zimbabweans have not known normalcy or peace.
As of now, 78 families and a one-year old child are without
their loved ones. This is because the 78 political prisoners hold different
political views and dared to express themselves and exercise their freedom of
association. On the 16th of June 2024, these political prisoners were celebrating
Africa Youth Day before being forcibly taken to prison where they remain
45 days later.
In addition, the families of Namatai Kwekeza (a human
rights defender), Samuel Gwenzi (Civil society), Robson Chere (trade unionist), Promise Munkuli and
Vusimuzi Moyo are without their loved ones for no reason other than their association with wanting a better Zimbabwe,
advocating for women, young people, workers and speaking out against
injustices.
Robson Chere’s family and friends are faced with the
additional burden of fearing for his health given the injuries sustained during
his arrest. Robson only wants better for
the workers who sustain Zimbabwe.
The family of Bruce Moyo, a young Councillor from Bulawayo
is without him because of exercising his political freedom of association
as a young citizen and council
representative.
Many other people (young and old) are spending nights in
the prison cells after being taken abruptly and brazenly for no crime but being
targets for simply exercising their constitutional freedom of association.
In Zimbabwe, being an active conscious citizen and being
young has become a crime. The citizens,
especially the young people, are persecuted for their beliefs and for wanting
better lives.
In Zimbabwe, it has been turned criminal to be young.
This assault and onslaught on the citizens is a clarion
call for unity across political divide to condemn and rebuke these violations,
violence and injustice.
Fellow citizens of @SADC_News and all African countries, this can’t be
civilized politics. This is bizarre, abnormal and must be condemned by all
progressives across the world.
Zimbabwe must be free and democratic. We the citizens and
Our #Godisinit will save us. Chamisa was writing on X
