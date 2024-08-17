ED TAKES OVER



President Mnangagwa has taken over as the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community and urged countries to realise maximum value from their God-given resources.

“In Zimbabwe, our development philosophy is that a country is built, governed and prayed for by its people (Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo).

“Likewise, our region, SADC, will be modernised and industrialised by its own citizens, through our individual and collective efforts. Those who seek to help us are welcome. However, they must do so on our terms, guided by our priorities and respecting our sovereignty.

“I, therefore, challenge my fellow citizens of the region to remain unapologetic and confident in who we are, as a people and in our God-given abilities. Through unity and hard honest work, nothing is impossible.”

“This year’s theme, ‘Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development Towards an Industrialised SADC’, brings to the fore the role of innovation in sustained economic transformation and development.

“It is a clarion call for our respective countries to leverage on the region’s human capital to spur technology and innovation that will leapfrog the modernisation and industrialisation of SADC towards a higher quality of life of our citizens.”



