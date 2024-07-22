HUBBY BUTCHERS WIFE AND SON

A mother and a son have been butchered by her husband in Marondera. Ezekiel Chibvongodze, has been arrested after he killed his wife Evelyn Mitchel Katakwe (26) and their son Tawanda (6) in cold blood on Sunday night.

The Herald visited the scene in Nyameni suburb where relatives of the deceased were gathered.

Blood stains were still visible on the floor of the kitchen and outside, and the dining room where Tawanda was allegedly murdered.

A tenant at the house, Mrs Egenia Bhainai, narrated to The Herald what she allegedly heard and saw leading up to the death of the two.

“I was in my room when I heard the woman crying out for help. Aichema achiti ndiri kubaiwa nebanga, ndava kufa ndibatsireiwo (I am being stabbed, help me I am dying),” she said.

“I rushed to their bedroom door and tried to open it but failed as it was locked from inside. I started banging the door and shouting but no one opened it. The woman continued crying helplessly.

“Later on, I heard someone unlock the door and I ran to my bedroom and locked myself inside. I was afraid that the man would also attack me. I then took a peek and saw the woman staggering out while crying and bleeding.”

Mrs Bhainai said the woman then came through her kitchen door and fell outside while her husband rushed out through another door. Chibvongodze handed himself to the cops.