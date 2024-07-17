MAN'S CAR STOLEN AT LOVER'S HOUSE

A man’s car was stolen while parked at his girlfriend’s house in Zvishavane. Chris Sibindi (32) lost his silver Toyota FunCargo worth US$4 000 to thieves.
Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel
Mahoko confirmed the incident to the Herald that occurred on Friday around
midnight.
“Chris Sibindi (32)’s vehicle was stolen after he had
visited a female friend in Eastlea, Zvishavane,” he said.
Inspector Mahoko said Sibindi parked his vehicle outside
the yard and went into Shamiso Mativenga (29)’s house.
“He locked the vehicle and went with his car keys. He was
in Mativenga’s house for about two hours and when he wanted to leave, he
discovered that his vehicle was missing.
“The value of the stolen car is US$4 000 and no arrests
have been made so far.
Investigations are in progress.
