MAN'S CAR STOLEN AT LOVER'S HOUSE

A man’s car was stolen while parked at his girlfriend’s house in Zvishavane. Chris Sibindi (32) lost his silver Toyota FunCargo worth US$4 000 to thieves.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident to the Herald that occurred on Friday around midnight.

“Chris Sibindi (32)’s vehicle was stolen after he had visited a female friend in Eastlea, Zvishavane,” he said.

Inspector Mahoko said Sibindi parked his vehicle outside the yard and went into Shamiso Mativenga (29)’s house.

“He locked the vehicle and went with his car keys. He was in Mativenga’s house for about two hours and when he wanted to leave, he discovered that his vehicle was missing.

“The value of the stolen car is US$4 000 and no arrests have been made so far.

Investigations are in progress.