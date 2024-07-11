MAN THREATENS LOVER'S HUBBY, DRAGGED TO COURT

A Chiredzi man who allegedly threatened to kill his lover’s husband through text messages is in court facing a cyber bullying charge.

Tinashe Matinyarare (32) also allegedly sent Gift Hlatswayo pictures of his naked wife, Patience Gariyani in his bed to spite him off.

The matter is before Chiredzi Magistrate Diana Masiiwa.

Hlatswayo of house number 4150 Shine plus, Chiredzi told the court that he now fears for his life because of Matinyarare’s threatening messages.

He added that he found out about the relationship in 2019 when Matinyarare began texting him.

“I came to know the accused in 2019 when he was in love with my wife and he started texting on my phone saying he is well known for killing people in Chiredzi,” said Hlatswayo.

He said he divorced Patience and sometime last year Matinyarare allegedly sent him an offensive text.

“You married a prostitute I can have sex with any time. If you want come and collect her pants and watch which she left at my house. He even sent me pictures of her to prove that they were dating,” he said.

Hlatswayo added that Patience refused to testify and told him to deal with own issues.

Tanyaradzwa Dube prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror