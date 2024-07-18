MAN RAPES BROTHER'S DAUGHTER

A man has been jailed for 60 years for raping his brother’s daughter and a mentally challenged woman on different occasions.

Venganai Tenga raped the daughter that he stayed with, three times and the mentally challenged woman once.

Magistrate Zuyu however, suspended 30 years of the sentence on condition that Tenga will not commit a similar offence in the next five years. This leaves Tenga with an effective 30 years in prison.

He got 15 years on each count.

Prosecutor Ronald Kwangware said in the first count, Tenga (30) of Muchokwa village, Chief Nyakunhuwa in Zaka approached the girl who was fetching firewood. He pushed away the firewood and tripped the girl. He lifted her skirt and raped her.

On the second count, the accused followed the girl in a house where she was sweeping. He produced an Okapi knife and pushed the girl onto the mattress, pulled the girl’s skirt and raped her again.

The girl report the matter to her aunt.

In count 3, the accused again raped the girl as she was cleaning the house.

On count 4, the accused followed a mentally challenged woman from Kubvoruno Village, Chief Nyakunhuwa, Zaka who was coming from the borehole.

He then ran after her, grabbed her from behind and told her to choose between life and death. He showed her his erect organ before raping her. Masvingo Mirror