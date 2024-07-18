LAND SCAM : CCC COUNCILLOR ARRESTED

A Citizens Coalition for Change councilor was arrested yesterday in Shurugwi. Tapson Chitungo was nabbed for allegedly grabbing land belonging to council and renting it out to informal traders. Chitungo is the councilor for Ward 7 and the stands are at Mumvuri turnoff.

Allegations are that Chitungo was collecting rentals from three tenants who erected cabins at the open spaces. One of the traders operating a kitchen and the other two were involved in selling and repairing tyres.

Chitungo is expected to appear in court today.

“Chitungo is in police custody and he will appear in court tomorrow. He has been collecting rentals from council land which he grabbed and allocated to himself,” said the source. Masvingo Mirror