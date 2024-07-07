DIASPORA REMITTANCES GO UP 18 PERCENT

Diaspora remittances increased by 18 percent in the first quarter, compared to the same period last year.

This was revealed by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Deputy Minister, Sheila Chikomo, while officiating at the Matabeleland South Hybridge Investment Conference in Beitbridge on Friday.

“The adoption of the Whole of Government Approach, which resulted in the establishment of a working party of senior officials on diaspora engagement to handle diaspora enquiries, has witnessed good progress in the resolution of diaspora issues.

“The working party is mandated to coordinate and look into a cocktail of strategies that advance the interests of the diaspora in the socio-economic development of the country. It would be remiss of me, if I fail to acknowledge the ever-growing contribution of our diaspora to the country’s socio-economic development through social and financial remittances.

“You may wish to note that financial remittances for the year 2024 are on course to surpass the US$1,8 billion received in 2023, denoting an increase of 18 percent of remittances realised during the first quarter of 2024, amounting to US$494 million compared with US$420 million received during the same period last year”.