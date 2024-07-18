I CAN'T KEEP UP : HUBBY SEEKS PROTECTION ORDER

A man has gone to court saying he cannot cope with his wife’s excessive sexual demands.

Nickson Magwenya told a Mutare magistrate : “Your worship, this woman should be embarrassed by her behaviour. She does not cook or clean. We have been married for the past 10 years, and at that time we were both working. We had a domestic worker who helped with cleaning the house and taking care of the children.

“Three years ago, I lost my job after an accident. I was a driver at a local company and was involved in an accident. Since then, I have been having a challenge with my leg, so I stopped working. After five months, my wife dismissed the domestic worker, saying she would manage without her. She would leave the house for work after cleaning and making sure that our children have gone to school, while I would cook for the children upon their return from school.

“As time went by, this woman started leaving for work without doing anything at home. I clean the house, make sure that the children have gone to school as well as cook for them. I have a small vending mart that I operate at home, but does not bring in enough money, which I guess is the reason she does not respect me.

“I have told her to at least help with the chores, making sure that the children are presentable when going to school, but she instead questions what I contribute to the family. She says I contribute only US$10. As much as she does not perform her role as a wife, she still demands sexual intimacy from me, which I am no longer willing to offer because she is not behaving like a wife. She portrays herself as a man of the house. I am applying for a protection order because she demands sexual intimacy every day, and sometimes insults me, resultantly disturbing my peace,” he said.

The wife, Grace Magwenya said : “I am only staying with him for the sake of the children because this man is useless. He cannot provide for his family. I do not insult him, but mostly I advise him to man up to his responsibilities and provide for the family as a father. He demands respect, yet it must be earned. I provide for the family, so he should also contribute by doing household chores since he is always home. I also give him money and buy all the groceries, including paying the bills,” she said.

“What is a marriage without intimacy? Should I go out and see other men? I cannot be doing everything in the house, while all he does is sleep. It does not make sense.”

The magistrate dismissed the husband’s protection order application.