HUGE DELEGATION FOR SEVEN OLYMPICS ATHLETES



Vice President General Retired Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived in Paris, France ahead of the official opening of the 2024 Olympics this Friday.

He is accompanied by wife, Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi Chiwenga and senior government officials.

Vice President Chiwenga was met at the Paris Le Bourget Aiport by Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Hon Kirsty Coventry, Zimbabwe’s Charge’ d’ Affairs in France Emmanuel Zinyuke, Team among other officials.

Zimbabwe is being represented by seven athletes at the summer Olympics including sprinters Makanakaishe Charamba and Tapiwanashe Makarawu, long distance runners Isaac Mpofu and Rutendo Nyahora, swimmers Denilson Cyprianos and Paige Van der Westuizen and rower Stephen Cox.

Besides the Olympics, the Vice President will meet with French business people and other bilateral engagements. zbc