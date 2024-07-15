GIRL SEXUALLY ASSAULTED BY SISTER

A young girl (14) has been sexually assaulted by her older sister who recorded the assaults.
The older sister (30) from Zengeza 2, Chitungwiza, has been
dragged to court and charged with aggravated indecent assault and was remanded
in custody to July 24.
The court heard that one day in September 2022 at around
5pm, the elder sister asked the girl to buy her some bananas and she did. She
then instructed the girl to undress and she sexually assaulted her with a
banana, recording a video of the act.
The Herald reports that in November, the elder sister bought a cucumber and
committed a similar assault, again recording a video. Similar assaults occurred
from March last year to this year, but with the older sister now using her
fingers to commit the assaults, while making a video call to a man. Last month,
the older sister gave the child hair remover to remove her pubic hair and
sexually assaulted her again.
The court heard that after about three days, the girl
informed her Shona teacher at school that she was being abused by her elder
sister who gave her a lot of work and took nude pictures of her. She told her
Fashion and Fabrics teacher that her sister sexually assaulted her with fingers
and was advised to inform her Guidance and Counselling teacher.
On July 3 at around 2pm, she told the Guidance and
Counselling teacher and narrated her ordeal to the teacher who took her to the
Department of Social Welfare for further management. A police report was made
and the elder sister was arrested.
