DROP THESE CHARGES : AVONDALE 78

Charges against the Avondale 78 must be quashed on the basis that they do not exist in Zimbabwe’s Criminal and Procedure Act.

Citizens Coalition for Change activists are facing allegations of participating in an unlawful gathering and disorderly conduct. Their lawyers yesterday applied for charges against their clients to be dropped. One of the lawyers, Mr Jeremiah Bamu said the provisions that the State is trying to use against the CCC activists do not exist in the statute, hence the accused persons cannot plead to them.

Appearing for the State, Mr Lancelotte Mutsokoti opposed the application for the quashing of charges.

The matter was deferred to tomorrow for a ruling on the application.