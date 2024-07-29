CHIEFS WARNED AGAINST INSULTING ED

The National Council of Chiefs President, Senator Chief Mtshane Khumalo, has warned traditional leaders against insulting President Mnangagwa, saying he is the one who appoints them.
“There is a certain criteria one has to meet in order to be
become a chief. President Mnangagwa is the one who appoints us. At times as
chiefs we forget that it is the President who appointed us hence some chiefs
insult him in public.
“Let me give you some advice, if you have any grievances
may you follow the right procedures and use the appropriate platforms to raise
your concerns. Let’s respect the one who appointed us and let’s play our part
as we have a huge role to play in building the nation.
According to the Chronicle, he issued the warning at the installation of Chief Kgwatalala in
Gwanda.
