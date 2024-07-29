CHIEFS WARNED AGAINST INSULTING ED

The National Council of Chiefs President, Senator Chief Mtshane Khumalo, has warned traditional leaders against insulting President Mnangagwa, saying he is the one who appoints them.

“There is a certain criteria one has to meet in order to be become a chief. President Mnangagwa is the one who appoints us. At times as chiefs we forget that it is the President who appointed us hence some chiefs insult him in public.

“Let me give you some advice, if you have any grievances may you follow the right procedures and use the appropriate platforms to raise your concerns. Let’s respect the one who appointed us and let’s play our part as we have a huge role to play in building the nation.

According to the Chronicle, he issued the warning at the installation of Chief Kgwatalala in Gwanda.