MISSING GRANDPA FOUND DEAD

An elderly man from Bulawayo who went missing on July 4 was found dead in a bush yesterday. The late Mr Vimbai Mudarikwa’s body was found in a bush at Cement Siding along the Bulawayo- Harare road around 3 pm.

Bulawayo’s police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed Mudarikwa’s death.

“We confirm that we have received the news of the sudden death of Vimbai Mudarikwa, who was reported missing last week. The body was found yesterday in a bush at Cement Siding around 1500 hours. We extend our deepest condolences to the Mudarikwa family for their loss, and we appreciate the efforts of the members of the public for their contribution and participation in the search of Mr Mudarikwa,” he said.

Mudarikwa’s son Tafadzwa expressed appreciation for the love and support people demonstrated during the search for his father.

“We have sadly located my father at last. Regrettably, he was found deceased in a bush in Cement- side yesterday. He was suffering from dementia and diabetes. I am deeply grateful for the love and support we received from the people of Bulawayo and across the country through messages during the search for my father. Many were fervently praying for his well-being, but unfortunately, he has passed away. I encourage everyone to embrace the compassion shown to my family during this time and to continue spreading love to one another indefinitely. Let us maintain faith in God and persevere in prayer, especially during challenging times,” he said.