ZANU PF COUNCILLOR REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Zanu PF councillor who subdivided and sold land belonging to to the late former Mines and Mining Development minister Amos Midzi’s estate, has appeared in court.

Seke ward 11 councillor Patson Chipunza (Zanu PF), was remanded in custody to July 11. The magistrate ruled that Chipunza was not a good candidate for bail, stating that he may influence State witnesses.

He further said Chipunza was a flight risk and could abscond trial.

In opposing bail, investigating officer Kingston Zivanai said Chipunza had another case in Beatrice which is under investigation.

Zivanai told the court that Chipunza has other cases at the Chitungwiza Magistrates Court involving the same farm, hence he was likely to commit cases of a similar nature.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi alleged that in December 2002, the Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development ministry allocated Subdivision 1 of Earling Farm in Beatrice, measuring 347 hectares to Midzi.

When Midzi died, the farm was never reallocated to anyone, hence it is part of his estate.