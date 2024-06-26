WE WILL DEAL WITH YOU, WARNS ED

President Mnangagwa has threatened to deal with anyone bent on mischief ahead of SADC summit.

“I am fully aware that certain unruly elements, in collaboration with our detractors, have activated their perennial tendencies of seeking to disturb our security, peace and prevailing tranquil environment.

“They must be warned that my Government will not brook any form of mischief, under whatever pretext. The law will take its course without fear or favour. Hatidi mhesva mukono,” he told a Zanu PF politburo meeting yesterday.

“Let us remain vigilant and on guard against various forms of infiltration by the enemy. We must never betray our revolution, or dishonour the ultimate sacrifice paid by the many sons and daughters of the soil. who fought for our freedom and independence.”